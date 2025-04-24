Jason Phillips’ 10 strikeouts, big hit leads Plano past Woodstock: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 4, Woodstock 2

Plano’s Jason Phillips struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter, walking two.

Phillips also had a three-run triple in the four-run third. Josh Stellwagen added an RBI groundout for the Reapers (5-13, 2-5 KRC).

Sandwich 3, Richmond-Burton 2

Braden Behringer tossed a complete game five-hitter, striking out eight and allowing one earned run for Sandwich (8-10, 6-2 KRC). Griffin Somlock was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI.

Oswego East 13, Joliet West 6

Jacsen Tucker had a double, triple and two RBIs, the Wolves (8-10) scored nine runs in the third and Santino Vicencio struck out three in three innings of shutout relief.

Westmont 12, Newark 1

Eastin McBroom, David Ulrich and Landon Begovac each had a hit for Newark (8-13).

Softball

Oswego East 6, Yorkville 1

The visiting Wolves scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and one in the third and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Katie Maday was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Danielle Stone 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs for Oswego East.

Brooke Ekwinski paced the Yorkville offense, going 2 for 3, while Kayla Kersting drove in the lone run for the Foxes (8-7, 1-3), who were hurt by four errors.

Richmond-Burton 11, Plano 0

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz struck out eight in a combined no-hitter and homered at the plate for the host Rockets.