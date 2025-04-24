Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Yorkville

FILE PHOTO – The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection district responded to a garage fire that quickly spread to an attached house. (Steven Buyansky)

A garage fire quickly spread to a Yorkville house Wednesday night as firefighters rescued a dog from the unoccupied home, officials said.

Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District crews arrived at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 2900 block of Heather Lane, Yorkville, with the first engine company concentrating its efforts on the main body of the fire.

A second engine company and medic unit conducted a search of the interior to ensure everyone was out of the structure safely, according to a release by the department.

A dog was rescued from the structure by the fire team and no people were found inside, according to the release. Everyone was accounted for outside the structure. Two people were treated at the scene but not hospitalized

The rescued dog was taken to a veterinarian by the Kendall County Animal Control.

Investigators are still examining the cause of the fire with reached an upstairs bedroom before being contained.

Crews were on the scene for just under three hours. No firefighters were injured.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District, Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District, Montgomery Police Department, and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.