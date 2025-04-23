Gabe Sanders’ 11-strikeout one-hitter leads Yorkville baseball win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 0 (5 innings)

Gabe Sanders tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Kal Arntzen went 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Foxes (8-7, 2-0 Southwest Prairie West). Bodhi Harrison went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs as Yorkville scored six runs in the fifth to finish off the five-inning win.

Plainfield North 12, Oswego 2

The Panthers (16-2, 1-1 SPC West) had their 10-game winning streak snapped as Plainfield North scored four runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to erase a 2-1 Oswego lead. TJ Finn had a double, one of Oswego’s three hits, and drove in both runs.

Minooka 14, Oswego East 3

Joe Grimm went 2 for 3 with a homer, run scored and RBI while Jacsen Tucker drove in two runs for the Wolves.

Softball

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 1

Kayden Corneils went 2 for 3 and homered for Sandwich’s only run of the game. Abby Johnson went 2 for 2 for the Indians (6-7, 3-3 KRC).

Morris 13, Newark 3

Visiting Morris scored five runs in the first inning and five more in the second in the five-inning win. Dottie Wood drove in all three of Newark’s runs and Brooklyn Wallin scored two.

Minooka 8, Yorkville 6

The visiting Foxes, trailing 7-1 after two innings, rallied but came up short. Jo Pavlak hit a solo home run in the first inning, Callie Ferko, Brooke Ekwinski, and Ellie Fox each collected two hits and Ferko and Fox also drove in two runs apiece for Yorkville (8-6, 1-2 SPC West).

Harvard 10, Plano 1

Cami Nunez drove in Lindsey Cocks in the seventh for Plano’s lone run.

Boys Track and Field

Harvard 79, Sandwich 35

Sandwich’s Colt Li won the 100-meter dash in 12.10 seconds, Kolter Hardekoph won the 110 hurdles in 23.15 seconds and 300 hurdles in 59.88 and Aiden Ferguson cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs competed at a meet at Seneca, placing second. Yorkville Christian’s Graham Razum won the 1,600 and the 800, the latter in a new school record time of 2:04.19. The 4x100 relay team consisting of Gus Hauser, Henry Fox, Max Wechter and Nate Fosco placed first with a time of 47.69. The 4x400 relay team consisting of Fox, Jed Ogulei, Michael Pigeon and Razum placed first.

Girls Track and Field

Harvard 80, Sandwich 40

Sandwich’s Aubri Hill won the 100 in 15.09, Alexandria LaPorte the 800 in 3:02.62 and Tegan Stryzk the 300 hurdles in 59.93.

Boys Tennis

Plainfield Central 5, Yorkville JV 2