A variety of items will be on sale as part of a rummage sale at the Plano American Legion this May.

A rummage sale will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 2, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 3, in the upstairs hall at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn Street in Plano.