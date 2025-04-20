Yorkville city council to recognize May as Motorcycle Awareness Month

(file photo) The American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich participated in a parade in Yorkville for Independence Day. (Shaw Media)

All along Route 47, it’s time to get your motors running. Yorkville Mayor John Purcell will be proclaiming the month of May as “Motorcycle Awareness Month” at an upcoming city council meeting on April 22.

Purcell will be urging all residents to unite in sharing roadways, maximizing safety, and to recognize the charitable acts and volunteerism demonstrated by motorcycling groups, such as A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, Inc.

A.B.A.T.E., or A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education, promotes motorcycle safety, education and awareness in high school drivers’ education programs and to the general public, according to city documents.

The organization has presented motorcycle awareness programs to over 120,00 participants across the state over the past decade.

Purcell’s prepared proclamation dedicates the awareness month, “in recognition of 38 years of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, Inc., and over 352,318 registered motorcycles statewide, and in recognition of the continued role Illinois serves as a leader in motorcycle safety, education, and awareness.”