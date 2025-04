Winners of the second annual Ham Bowl at the Plano American Legion included, from left, Dylan Holland, Wendy Bedal, Cliff Curl, Karol Poat and Brian Stephens. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

The second annual Ham Bowl was held at the Plano American Legion on April 6. Sixteen people tried their luck at ham bowling with Dylan Holland winning the grand prize of a 12-pound ham by bowling 172.

Other prize winners were Wendy Bedal for bowling the first spare, Karol Poat for bowling the first strike, Holland for bowling the most strikes, Cliff Curl for bowling the most spares and Brian Stephens for being the most entertaining.