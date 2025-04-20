Oswego girls soccer wins Plainfield Classic title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls soccer

Oswego 1, Glenbard West 0

The Panthers beat the Hilltoppers to win the championship of the Plainfield Classic tournament.

Baseball

Oswego 14, Neuqua Valley 12

Kam Jenkins homered, doubled and went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, leading visiting Oswego’s 15-hit attack.

Isaiah Logan was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Easton Ruby was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and Donovan Williams tripled, scored three runs and drove in two for Oswego (15-1).

Yorkville 10, Metea Valley 0 (5 innings)

The Foxes (6-7) scored six runs in the third and went on the home nonconference win. Bryce Baxa was 2 for 3 with a double, runs scored and two RBIs, Jailen Veliz 2 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases and Frankie Pavlik 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Liam Pheney allowed three hits over five innings, striking out two.

Ballard 5, Oswego East 2

Ballard scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Wolves. Nick Brennan, who started, allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts over five innings for Oswego East.

Providence 7, Oswego East 0

Wilson Terrutty had the lone hit for Oswego East.

Softball

Oswego 16, Jacobs 0

Aubriella Garza and Natalie Muellner both homered and Adalynn Fugitt went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs for the Panthers (13-0).

Harvard 10, Oswego East 2

Katie Maday was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Wolves.

Richmond-Burton 6, Oswego East 5

Maday doubled in Addy Dunn with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, but Richmond-Burton scored two in the bottom half for the walk-off win. Maday was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Kylie Mannis homered for Oswego East.

Seneca 10, Newark 0

Seneca’s Tessa Krull no-hit the Norsemen with 14 strikeouts.