Newark student named state champion at agricultural competition, another places second

Newark student Toby Steffen was named the state winner of the Specialty Crop Production category of the State FFA Awards Day. (Photo Provided By Joe Steffen)

Two agricultural students from Newark competed at the State FFA Awards Day, with one student being named state champion and the other receiving second place in separate categories.

Toby Steffen was named state winner of the Specialty Crop Production category. Logan Bols placed second in the Forage Production category. Both Steffen and Bols are members of the Newark FFA Chapter, according to a news release.

Newark student Logan Bols placed second in the Forage Production category of the State FFA Awards Day. (Photo Provided By Joe Steffen)

The FFA competition, which awarded 52 different agricultural proficiency areas across the state, took place at Mt. Zion High School on March 22.

After being selected as state champion in his category, Steffen will compete on the national level this summer. He was selected as the state winner by a committee of agricultural teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers. The committee evaluates each candidates’ agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping and leadership, according to the release.

