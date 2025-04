Members of Open Road ABATE enjoy dessert at Beaver Den in Paw Paw following their March Progressive Dinner. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois hosted a Progressive Dinner on Saturday, March 29.

Appetizers were shared at Pig Dog Pub in Montgomery, the main course at Karma in Wedron, and dessert at Beaver Den in Paw Paw.

Co-chairs Sharyl Mataya and Diana Rebechini planned the event for chapter members.