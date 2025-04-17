Oswego softball scores 11 runs in sixth to rally and stay unbeaten: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 16, Lemont 7: Rikka Ludvigson singled in the tying and go-ahead runs in Oswego’s 11-run sixth inning, as the host Panthers (11-0) rallied to stay unbeaten.

Kiyah Chavez and Aubriella Garza both homered for Oswego, Chavez going 3 for 4 with a double, homer and four RBIs and Garza going 3 for 5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Leah McKenzie added a three-run double in the 11-run sixth.

Baseball

Sandwich 17, Harvard 4: Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs, Diego Corral was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jeffrey Ashley scored four runs for the Indians (6-10, 4-2 KRC).

Behringer on the mound struck out seven and allowed just one earned run over five innings.