Ellie Fox strikes out 12, Kayla Kersting homers in Yorkville win: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 4, Benet 3

Ellie Fox delivered a dominant performance in the circle, striking out 12 and allowing just five hits.

Kayla Kersting gave the Foxes (7-4) the lead for good with a two-run homer in the third. Callie Ferko, Bella Phillips, Jo Pavlak, Kersting and Emma Schleining each contributed hits.

Newark 8-12, Indian Creek 6-5

Bailey Schutter homered and drove in two runs, and Brooklyn Wallin was 2 for 4 with three runs scored for Newark in the first game. Cayla Pottinger homered and drove in two, and Rylie Carlson had four RBIs for the Norsemen (8-5-1) in the second game.

Geneva 12, Yorkville Christian 8

Grace Allgood was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and struck out nine in the circle for the Mustangs. Bridget Hooper was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.

Harvard 8, Sandwich 6

Kayden Corneils went 2 for 4 at the plate and Abby Johnson went 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run for Sandwich.

Baseball

Sandwich 9, Harvard 6

Griffin Somlock was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs for host Sandwich (5-10, 3-2 KRC), which scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth for the comeback win. Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Diego Corral 2 for 2 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Newark 17, Indian Creek 1

Landon Begovac went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Norsemen rode an 11-run fifth inning past the Timberwolves. Winning pitcher David Ulrich was 3 for 4 at the plate, and Toby Steffen and Payton Wills each had two RBIs.

Yorkville 13, Plainfield East 5

The Foxes (4-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and seven in the sixth for the come-from-behind win. Colin Griffin was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Frankie Pavlik was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Yorkville. John Giese was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

Yorkville Christian 11, Northridge Prep 5

Austin Vugteveen had three hits, and Danny Paige picked up the win, allowing just one hit while striking out seven, for the Mustangs.

Boys Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs competed at a meet at Seneca and placed third as a team.

Graham Razum won the 400-meter dash and also took first in the 800 with a school record time of 2:07.64. Nate Fosco was second in the 100 and Kenny Fox tied for second in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.

The 4x200 relay of Gus Hauser, Jed Ogulei, Fox and Fosco placed third with a time of 1:39.93 setting a new school record.

Girls Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

At the meet at Seneca, Yorkville Christian’s Leah Isaak was first in the 800 with a school-record time of 2:56.20. Paige Gillman placed third in the 100 hurdles and third in the pole vault with a school-record effort of 2.3 meters.

Boys Tennis

Yorkville JV 3, Coal City 2