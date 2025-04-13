Yorkville boys track and field wins LP Cavalier Classic title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

L-P Cavalier Classic

Yorkville, with 168.5 points, won the eight-team LaSalle-Peru Cavalier Classic.

Yorkville’s Jayden Ruth won the 100 (11.21 seconds) and 200 (22.66), Raymond Brigman won the 400 (52.72), Brody Greyer won the 3,200 (10:01.78), Riley Griffin the 110 hurdles (15.73), the 4x400 relay won in 3:33.74 and Renere Thomas the long jump (6.86 meters)

Don Gooden Invite

Sandwich (90.5) was second to El Paso Gridley (140) with Plano fifth (64.5) at Mendota’s Don Gooden Invite.

Sandwich won the 4x100 relay, the team of Nate Hill, Kayden Page, Devin Adams-Dunn and Simeion Harris clocked in 44.47 seconds, and the 4x400 relay, the team of Page, Harris, Adams-Dunn and Logan Trigg running in 3:35.33.

Sandwich’s Luis Murillo won the shot put with an effort of 14.11 meters and Jake Ross the pole vault, clearing 4.34 meters. Peter Popp (14.07) was second in the shot put.

For Plano, Tristan Meszaros broke 13-year-old records for both the 100 (11.21) and 200 (22.96) meters. He also anchored the 4x100 team that finished second. The team also consisted of James Smithey, Liam Schoense and Cameron Johnson. The 4x200 team of Smithey, Johnson, Schoense, and Sean Edmon also placed second.

Girls Track and Field

Holmes Invitational

Plano took seventh in the nine-team Holmes Invitational at Kaneland. Plano’s Kaylee Klatt won the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.23 seconds. Luniah Gilford was second in the long jump with an effort of 4.62 meters.

Don Gooden Invitational

Sandwich, with 65.5 points, took fifth place and Newark was seventh (41.5) at the Don Gooden Invitational at Mendota.

Sandwich’s Erin Lissman was second in the 3,200 in 12:23.18. Sandwich’s 4x100 relay of Delanie Card, Clara Schiradelly, Addyson Cline and Teagen Lederman was second in 52.92 seconds.

Baseball

Oswego 4, Waubonsie Valley 3

The Panthers (11-1) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for the nonconference win.

Easton Ruby was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kam Jenkins doubled and scored two runs. Hayden Bailey struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Johnsburg 16-6, Sandwich 5-3

Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Sandwich in the first game.

In the second game Behringer had a triple, run scored and RBI for the Indians (4-10, 2-2 KRC).

Woodstock North 8-13, Plano 7-5

Jason Phillips was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Quentin Santoria 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Plano in the first game. Braylon Schmidt was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Reapers (3-12, 0-4 KRC) in the second game.

Morris 3, Yorkville 2

Kamden Muell struck out three and allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief and Jailen Veliz was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two stolen bases for the Foxes (3-6).

Yorkville Christian 15, Bloomington Central Catholic 11

Reese Seng had three hits and Tyler Gleason three RBIs as the Mustangs rallied from an 8-1 deficit. Phoenix Oliver picked up the win with eight strikeouts.

Softball

Oswego 7, Lincoln-Way West 3

Jaelynn Anthony struck out 10 and scattered six hits, and tripled and drove in a run at the plate for the Panthers (9-0). Rikka Ludvigson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Serena 7, Plano 3 (Friday’s result)

Chesney Schimandle was 2 for 3 with an RBI and struck out five in the circle for Plano.