Plano Library adult events for April

The library will be closed for Good Friday, April 18.

Adult Programs

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Writers’ Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday April 24

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559New

Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.Painting with Petite Palette

Metallic Dragonfly

6 to 8 p.m. April 14

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

State Sen. Sue Rezin’s traveling office hours

12:30 to 2 p.m. April 15

A representative from state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program.

Card Making Class - Mother’s Day / Flower

6:30 to 8 p.m. April 15

CLASS FULL – WAITLIST AVAILABLE. You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 16

“The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel will be discussed. The book for May will be “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome any time.

Needle Felted Hedgehog

6 to 7 p.m. April 22

CLASS FULL – WAITLIST AVAILABLE. Make an adorable little wooly hedgehog! Join Natasha Lehrer Lewis, of Esther’s Place, as we walk you through turning wool into a 4” tall felted creation. Add a tiny flower bouquet and it’s the perfect decoration or ornament. All supplies included in this fun, in-person felting class. Open to high school students and adults. $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Technology Help Desk

Noon to 2 p.m. April 26 – Joshua Carlson

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required. Location: Upper level outside of the study rooms.

You Can Brew It

6 to 8 p.m. April 28

Do you enjoy a good quality craft beer? Home brewing is a fun and rewarding hobby that is enjoyed by millions of people all over the world. Award-winning master home brewer Scott Pointon will discuss the equipment, ingredients, brewing process, and resources available to home brewers. No registration required.

Crafts to Go – Paper Bag Stars

May 3

Free, take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Knit & Crochet Group (In person)

4 to 6 p.m. Mondays

Come knit and crochet with others. Open to all ages. Children younger 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room, Upper Level.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom)

10 a.m. to noon Thursdays

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at www.planolibrary.info.

Kids’ Programs

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Rhyme! Read! Move!

3 to 5:45 p.m. April 15

Join us as we have fun with rhymes, songs, musical instruments, and stories. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Registration required.

Spring Fever Storytime

6 to 6:45 p.m. April 21

Let's celebrate spring with stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids' Library during the program.

Homeschool Families Meetup

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 22

For homeschool parents and their children (all ages). No registration required. Come to the library to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. We’ll have toys and games in the room for children to enjoy. Please feel free to bring along a favorite board game. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids attend together. Location: Kids’ Program Room.

Discovery Time for Little Learners

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. April 30

Children this age love sensory activities, which help them develop fine motor skills. Little ones will be able to move freely around the room with their caregiver to explore all the fun learning stations. For children ages 0-3, with an adult. Registration required.

Rhyme Time

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Session 2: April 16, 23

This lapsit story time features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For babies to age 3, accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Note: Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Rhyme Time en Español

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. jueves

Sesión 2: 10, 17, 24 de abril

Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Nota: Regístrese para la Sesión 1 y la Sesión 2 por separado.