Oswego’s Little White School Museum seeks family recipes for a new online cookbook

The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego. It will be closed from Dec. 24 to 26, 2024, for Christmas festivities. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Do you have a favorite personal or treasured family recipe you’d like to share with the Oswegoland community?

If so, Oswego’s Little White School Museum invites you to participate in creating a new traditional community cookbook.

From April 1 to 30, email your recipe to jnoce@oswegolandpd.org or drop it off at the museum, located at 72 Polk St., Oswego. The museum’s regular hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Be sure to include a description of what the recipe means to you, your family, or the community when you send it in and the museum will compile it in their community cookbook.

At the end of the month, the museum will post the cookbook to its website to download for free and host an event to showcase some of the recipes.