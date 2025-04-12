Oswego East baseball runs win streak to five: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 15, Plainfield South 2

Jacsen Tucker went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs as the Wolves (6-5) completed a perfect week and ran their win streak to five straight. Noah Deist struck out two in three scoreless innings.

Plano 6, Serena 1

Braylon Schmidt struck out seven and allowed just one unearned run on two hits in six sharp innings for the visiting Reapers (3-10). At the plate, Jake Dixon scored three runs and Jason Phillips drove in two.

Newark 11, Earlville 1

At Newark, the Norsemen topped the Red Raiders in the LTC contest.

Payton Wills, Jackson Walker (two RBIs) and David Ulrich (three RBIs) each had three hits for Newark while winning pitcher Kiptyn Bleuer (5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K) doubled in two runs.

Joe Clifford had the lone hit and RBI for Earlville.

Freeport 11, Sandwich 3

Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jeffrey Ashley had a double, run scored and RBI for Sandwich (4-8).

Softball

St. Bede 7, Yorkville Christian 3

Grace Allgood struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in 4⅔ innings, but five errors contributed to seven unearned runs. Bridget Hooper was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in all three of Yorkville Christian’s runs.

Streator 3, Sandwich 2

Brooklyn Marks and Jillian Freemon both went 2 for 3 in the loss for Sandwich (5-4).

Newark 11, Earlville 1

Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 3 with a walk and scored four runs and Kate Bromeland was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Newark (6-5-1). Winning pitcher Dottie Wood struck out six.