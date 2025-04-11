Plano High putting on ‘High School Musical: On Stage’ this weekend

Plano High School is performing “High School Musical: On Stage” for it’s spring musical the weekend of April 11 at Plano High School.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 13.

Tickets are $8 for students, seniors or military, and $12 for adults. Children four and under are free, but must sit in a lap. Visit cur8.com to order tickets, or they are available for purchase at the door for cash.

Concessions and raffle tickets will be available for cash only as well.

Parking is available on either side of the building, entering through either door 28 or door 2.