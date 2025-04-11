Oswego, Oswego East baseball both win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego 5, Joliet West 0

Andrew Ronek, who struck out five over five innings, and Aiden Jaquez combined on a four-hit shutout for Oswego (10-1). Dylan King was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Isaiah Logan drove in two.

Oswego East 5, Romeoville 2

Aidan Aguilera threw four innings of no-hit relief, striking out four, and Mason Palermo was 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Wolves (5-5).

Plainfield South 5, Yorkville 4

Yorkville (3-5) scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it but the host Cougars walked it off with a run in the bottom half. John Giese was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI, and Bodhi Harrison was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Foxes.

Parkview Christian 17, Indian Creek 0

Crew Staudacher tossed a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts, Matthew Busch hit a grand slam and drove in five runs and Landon Malkowski also homered and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Falcons.

Timothy Christian 4, Yorkville Christian 1

Nolan Hooper struck out 11 in four innings and Danny Paige had two strikeouts on the mound and two hits at the plate. Yorkville Christian’s Reese Seng had a base hit to become the program’s career leader.

Softball

Sandwich 10, Johnsburg 0 (5 innings)

Aubrey Cyr tossed a shutout and went 2 for 2 at the plate, Kayden Corneils was 4 for 4 and Abby Johnson 2 for 3 for Sandwich (5-3, 2-0 KRC).

Woodstock North 16, Plano 0

Taylor Downs managed Plano’s only hit.

Yorkville 14, Neuqua Valley 0 (Wednesday’s result)

Kayla Kersting was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Jo Pavlak drove in three runs and Peyton Levine tossed a five-inning shutout with six strikeouts for the Foxes (6-2).

Girls Soccer

Woodstock North 2, Plano 1 (Wednesday result)

Tied at halftime, Woodstock North scored the winning goal in the final eight minutes. Lamiya House scored Plano’s lone goal with an assist from Isabella Prchal. Abbey Polomchak had seven saves in goal for Plano (1-4, 0-1 KRC).

“This was a physical game, but a well-fought battle for both teams,” Plano coach Justine Houchins said. “We have significantly improved in our defense, and our back line is growing more confident game by game.”

Boys Tennis

Romeoville 5, Yorkville JV 2