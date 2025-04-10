Brogan Mello K’s 10 in Oswego baseball win over Joliet Central: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 innings)

Brogan Mello struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter, and the Panthers (9-1) blew the game open with a six-run third. Kam Jenkins was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, Easton Ruby was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Dylan King was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs for Oswego.

Oswego East 8, Metea Valley 1

Carter Davis struck out five in a complete-game four-hitter, and Dominic Battista was 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored and an RBI for the Wolves (4-5). Wilson Terrutty and Niko Villacci both added two RBIs for Oswego East.

Plainfield Central 7, Yorkville 5

Gabe Sanders struck out 11 over five innings for the Foxes (3-4-1), but Plainfield Central scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead and went on to the SPC crossover win. Frankie Pavlik was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jailen Veliz was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Yorkville.

Softball

Morris 5, Sandwich 2

Brooklyn Marks struck out nine, but a few costly Sandwich errors gave Morris the lead for good.

Kayden Corneils went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Jillian Freemon went 2 for 3 with a solo homer for Sandwich (4-3).

La Salle-Peru 13, Newark 3

Kate Bromeland hit a two-run homer for Newark in the first inning, but L-P answered with a seven-run second inning and never looked back in a nonconference game.

Bailey Schutter, Dottie Wood and Rylie Carlson all had doubles for Newark.