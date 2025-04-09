Sandwich baseball, softball get one-run wins over Plano: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 9, Plano 8: Griffin Somlock was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and closed the win out with an inning of relief for the Indians (3-7, 1-0 KRC). Sandwich led 9-2 after four innings and held off a Plano rally as the Reapers scored two runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Sandwich.

Josh Stellwagen was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jason Phillips 3 for 4, two runs scored and an RBI for Plano (2-9, 0-1).

Oswego 5, Plainfield Central 0: Isaiah Logan struck out seven in a complete-game five-hit shutout for the Panthers in Oswego. At the plate, Donovan Williams doubled and drove in two runs, Bryson Norwood had a run scored and RBI and Dylan King had a double and a run scored for Oswego.

Oswego East 13, Plainfield East 1: Nick Brennan allowed one run and one hit over four innings and TJ Anderson had two doubles and four RBIs for the Wolves. Devin Wheaton notched his first multi-hit game.

Newark 13, Earlville 1: Eastin McBroom struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game win for Newark.

Softball

Yorkville 10, Kaneland 2: Liv Lathen was 4 for 4 with a home run, double and two singles and nine different hitters contributed hits in a 14-hit attack for visiting Yorkville (5-2).

Winning pitcher Ellie Fox struck out eight and scattered six hits in a complete-game performance. Callie Ferko, Jo Pavlak and Rilee Petrusa added RBIs, helping Yorkville pull away with a five-run sixth inning.

Sandwich 6, Plano 5: Brooklyn Marks was 2 for 4 with a home run and Marks and Aubrey Cyr each had six strikeouts in the circle for the Indians (4-2, 1-0 KRC). Paige Danner was 3 for 3, Kayden Corneils 2 for 3 and Jillian Freemon 2 for 4 for Sandwich.

For Plano, Lindsey Cocks and Cami Nunez both went 3 for 4 and Chloe Rowe 2 for 4.

Newark 11, Earlville 4: Rylie Carlson had four hits and drove in five runs and winning pitcher Dottie Wood struck out 10 for Newark.