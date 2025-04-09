Oswego D308 looks at adding girls flag football as ISHA sport

The IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson announces that girls flag football will be a sanctioned sport with a state championship played in October. Oswego School District 308 is considering adding teams at both high schools. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald./Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.)

Oswego School District 308 could join other school districts across the state in offering girls flag football as a Illinois High School Association sanctioned sport.

Staff is recommending the district add girls flag football beginning in the fall as a varsity sport. District 308 board members are expected to vote on the proposal at a future meeting. As proposed, girls flag football will be offered at both Oswego High School and Oswego East High School.

“We have the interest at both schools,” Dan Arntzen, the district’s executive director of athletics, said in addressing Oswego school board members at their April 7 board meeting. “This is a growing sport.”

Arntzen is also the athletic director for Oswego High School.

Several community members also spoke at the meeting in favor of the proposal.

A program reevaluation will be completed for the 2027-28 school year for a junior varsity girls flag football team.

The Illinois High School Association introduced girls flag football as an IHSA State Series starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Other schools in District 308’s conference offer girls flag football. Oswego High School and Oswego East High School had girls flag football club teams last fall.

A student interest survey showed 242 girls in grades 8-11 are interested in girls flag football.

“I believe the IHSA is anticipating over 250 schools having girls flag football teams register for the State Series next year, which is up from about 160 I think that we had this past fall,” Oswego East High School Athletic Director Tony Millard told School Board members. “So about 100 more schools are looking to offer girls flag football for next year.”

In April 2024, District 308 board members voted unanimously to add girls wrestling as an IHSA sport starting in the 2024-25 school year. That decision followed on the heels of a vote to add boys and girls lacrosse as an ISHA sport starting in the 2024-25 school year.

For the first year of the program, it would cost an estimated $59,901.52 to add girls flag football. The cost would include uniforms, individual equipment, transportation, coaching stipends, officials and workers fees and miscellaneous expenses.

The Oswego East and Oswego High School Athletic Boosters have each donated $7,500, bringing down that cost to $44,901.52. The estimated 5-year cost for the program is $420,857.30.

Board member Jennifer Johnson backed the proposal.

“I think it’s just really important for girls to have these opportunities,” she said.

Board member Dominick Cirone asked if the district decided to make girls flag football a sanctioned sport if the two high schools still would offer clubs.

“Would that eliminate the need for a club?” he asked.

In reply, Arntzen said “More than likely, yes...But because of the number of students that potentially would want to participate, in theory, you could have a varsity team, a JV team, and still have a club.”