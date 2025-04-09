Developers propose 133 townhomes, 66 duplexes in Oswego in 2 separate projects

(File photo) Jade Estates of Oswego is a 66 duplex unit development proposed for eight acres on the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Douglas Road, directly west of the Avanterra subdivision. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners on Thursday will review plans for a 113-unit townhouse development as well as a proposal for 66 duplex units on an 8-acre site.

Sierra Tango Pine Ridge LLC wants to build a 113-unit townhouse development on 22.53 acres at the northeast and northwest corners of Mill Road and Heatherwood Drive.

The property is zoned R-5 Multiple-Unit Dwelling District, and is currently vacant but has underground utilities installed in accordance with currently approved plans for Pine Ridge Club, Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo to commissioners.

In 2005, the village approved plans for the Pine Ridge Club condominium development. Plans called for the construction of 16 condo buildings with 16 units each, for a total of 256 units.

By the end of 2008, a clubhouse at the far west side of the property had been built along with four buildings with 16 condo units, for a total of 64 units. Four garage structures have also been built on the property.

The new plans call for the construction of 113 townhouse units – 31 single-story ranch villas and 82 conventional two-story rear-load townhouses – next to the property that has already been developed. The 113 townhouse units would be spread out across 30 buildings.

Village staff is recommending approval of the plans, which would be a continuation of the Pine Ridge Club development.

Also at the meeting, commissioners will review concept plans for Jade Estates of Oswego, a 66 duplex unit development proposed for eight acres on the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Douglas Road, directly west of the Avanterra subdivision.

The property is in unincorporated Kendall County. The proposed site plan shows 8.25 dwelling units per acre.

Each roughly 2,000 square-foot unit is two stories tall with a two-car garage, three bathrooms and 3 to 4 bedrooms. Staff is recommending approval of the concept plans if a second access point is added and properly sized landscape buffer yards are integrated in the plan.

“These changes will likely result in the reduction of the total number of units,” the staff report states.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.