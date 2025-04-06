Newark softball hits three homers in win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Newark 17, Fenton 6

Adelaide Johnson was 3 for 5 with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs and Dottie Wood was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs for Newark. Kate Bromeland was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Lincoln-Way Central 7, Yorkville 0

Bella Dimitrijevic struck out 19 in a one-hit shutout and the visiting Knights scored six runs in the first inning. For Yorkville (4-2), Ellie Fox threw four scoreless innings of relief, striking out two and allowing two hits. Callie Ferko had the Foxes’ lone hit and Kayla Kersting had two stolen bases.

Baseball

Oswego East 6, Naperville North 4 (Friday)

Dominic Battista was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Jacsen Tucker 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Mason Palermo was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Wolves (2-5).