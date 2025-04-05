Sandwich’s Brooklyn Marks strikes out 17 in three-hitter: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Sandwich 3, Indian Creek 1

Brooklyn Marks struck out 17 in a complete-game three-hitter for Sandwich, taking a shutout into the seventh inning.

Kayden Corneils went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two RBIs and Kendall Petre drove in the other run for the Indians (3-2).

Plano 18, Westmont 1

Lindsey Cocks’ three-run walk-off home run capped off the Reapers’ 18-hit attack.

Cami Nunez and Annabelle Solis were both 3 for 3, Emily Klein was 2 for 3 and Bri Clark 2 for 4 for Plano. Winning pitcher Chesney Schimandle struck out five and allowed one run on two hits.

Baseball

Westmont 3, Plano 1

Jackson Gates struck out 10 and allowed just four hits over 6⅔ innings, but the Reapers’ offense was unable to get going in the nonconference loss. Josh Stellwagen had two hits for Plano (2-8).

Sandwich 25, Indian Creek 0

Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs, Griffin Somlock was 3 for 3 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs and Somlock struck out seven in three shutout innings for the Indians (2-7).

Yorkville Christian 4, Elmwood Park 1

Danny Paige threw a complete-game one-hitter with six strikeouts and Brody Davis and Owen Curran each had two hits for the Mustangs.

Oswego East 6, Naperville North 4

The Wolves picked up the nonconference win.