Oswego Lions hosting annual spaghetti dinner April 26

The Oswego Lions Club will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday April 26 at Oswego Presbyterian Church located at 1976 Route 25, Oswego.

The Lions are working with the Oswego Presbyterian Church’s youth as a fundraising effort for their summer mission trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to spaghetti with the Lions secret spaghetti sauce, the menu includes salad, bread, dessert and refreshments. The public is welcome to attend. Tickets can be purchased online here.