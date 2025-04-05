Open Roads ABATE hosting Train Run April 12

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois will host its Train Fun Run Saturday, April 12. Sign up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station located at the 233 N. Broadway Street, and the train leaves promptly at 10:05 a.m.

There are three stops offering something special for participants. New faces, same places, fun, friends, give-aways, games, new t-shirts and coozies for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at the station for $7 per person, and there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for purchasing a ticket on the train. Donations are $5 for the event with donations going to safety and education programs.

Must be 21 years old to participate. For more information call Kevin on 815-545-6114.