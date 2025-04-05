April 05, 2025
Open Roads ABATE hosting Train Run April 12

By Shaw Local News Network

(File photo) Open Roads ABATE of Illinois will host its Train Fun Run Saturday, April 12. (Photo provided )

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois will host its Train Fun Run Saturday, April 12. Sign up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station located at the 233 N. Broadway Street, and the train leaves promptly at 10:05 a.m.

There are three stops offering something special for participants. New faces, same places, fun, friends, give-aways, games, new t-shirts and coozies for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at the station for $7 per person, and there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for purchasing a ticket on the train. Donations are $5 for the event with donations going to safety and education programs.

Must be 21 years old to participate. For more information call Kevin on 815-545-6114.