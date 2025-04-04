Yorkville church seeks donations for its 2025 spring rummage sale

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ members preparing for the bake sale that is part of the spring rummage sale at the churc. (From left)Peg Knell, Abby Rhodes, Sandy Lindblom, Linda Melhouse, Lindsay Martinez and Salli Walden. Home baked goods will be for sale on Friday, April 11 as long as supplies last. (Photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

The Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its spring rummage and bake sale on April 11 and 12.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church on from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and from from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday and Tuesday. A donation form will be available for tax purposes.

Furniture which will be accepted includes living room (but not sofas or loveseats), bedroom, dining room, office and outdoor furniture. Electronics which will be accepted include speakers and working flat screen TVs up to 48 inches with plug and USB port. TV donations are only accepted from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Items which cannot be accepted as donations are sofas and loveseats, oversized entertainment centers, construction debris, large appliances, tube TVs or flatscreen TVs larger than 48 inches, computers, monitors, printers, typewriters, land/cellphones, fax equipment, infant/child car and/or booster seats, mattresses, box springs and cribs.

Sale times are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 11 and 9 a.m. to noon April 12.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.