Yorkville Christian’s Nolan Hooper fires a 14-strikeout no-hitter: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich's Griffin Somlock takes a swing against Aurora Central Catholic on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Sandwich. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Baseball

Yorkville Christian 16, St. Edward 0

Nolan Hooper fired a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts for Yorkville Christian. Reese Seng and Austin Vugteveen both had multi-hit games. Brody Davis had two runs and two RBIs.

Newark 10, Hiawatha 0

Eastin McBroom struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings for Newark.

Payton Wills, Landon Begovac and Jackson Walker led the charge with two hits each, while Wills and Walker each drove in two runs. The team also swiped six bases, with Toby Steffen stealing two.

Aurora Central Catholic 11, Sandwich 11

The visiting Chargers scored four runs in the second inning and went on to the nonconference win. Griffin Somlock’s solo home run in the bottom of the second accounted for the lone run for Sandwich (1-6).