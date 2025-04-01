Plano softball beats Mendota 16-15 in wild 8-inning home opener: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Plano 16, Mendota 15

Bri Clark had the game-winning hit as Plano scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win a wild home opener.

Winning pitcher Chesney Schimandle was 3 for 5 at the plate and Lindsey Cocks was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer.

“I am so proud of the girls, they kept giving themselves a chance,” Plano coach Dwayne Love said. “I told them to play one play at a time, and good things will happen.”

Oswego 11, West Aurora 0

Winning pitcher Aubriella Garza struck out 10 in a complete-game, three-hit shutout and also homered, and Jaelynn Anthony also went deep for Oswego (7-0). Natalie Muellner had two hits and three RBIs.

Newark 23, Hiawatha 1

Rylie Carlson was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs and Kate Bromeland was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs for Newark.

Baseball

Joliet Catholic 13, Oswego 8

Visiting Joliet Catholic scored six runs in the fourth inning to erase a 6-0 deficit, added five in the fifth and went on to hand Oswego (6-1) its first loss.

Bryson Norwood was 3 for 5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs, Dylan King was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and Easton Ruby was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Oswego.

Yorkville Christian 11, St. Edward 1

Logan Stuck pitched a complete game three-hitter for the Mustangs. Brody Davis, Isaac McCoy, Danny Paige, Owen Curran and Phoenix Oliver had two hits each for Yorkville Christian.

Newark 13, Hiawatha 0

At Kirkland, the Norsemen (2-7, 1-0) opened LTC play with a win over the Hawks.

Newark’s Kiptyn Bleuer fired the complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out 12. Toby Steffen (double, RBI) and Jacob Seyller (two RBIs) each had two hits, while Landon Begovac, Eastin McBroom and Kaleb Carlson all had two RBIs.