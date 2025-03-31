Sandwich Police make DUI arrest during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign

The Sandwich Police Department made a driving under the influence arrest during its recent St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign.

The department also issued 12 citations, including two DUI related citations, seven speeding citations, one citation for driving with a suspended vehicle registration, one citation for driving without insurance and one citation for improper lane use.

It also issued 10 warnings for various traffic offenses.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason - to save lives, because eventually your luck will run out,” Sandwich Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Eisenberg said in a news release.

The Sandwich Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.