Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to step off distracted driving enforcement efforts in April

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Distracted Driving Awareness Month with a reminder for motorists: Put the Phone Away or Pay.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up distracted driving enforcement efforts across the state.

Distracted driving claimed 58 lives in Illinois in 2023, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The department urges drivers to stay focused behind the wheel and to put their phones away, set their navigation before their trip begins and drive distraction free.

“Too often, we see drivers looking at their phones instead of the road,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “People know that texting while driving is both dangerous and illegal, yet they continue to do it – endangering themselves and others. Throughout April, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts to stop and ticket anyone violating distracted driving laws and other Illinois motor vehicle regulations.”

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous but also illegal, the release said.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.