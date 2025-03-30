Yorkville’s Courtney Clabough third in shot put at Top Times: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Illinois Top Times Meet

Yorkville senior Courtney Clabough took third place in the Class 3A shot put with an effort of 11.89 meters at the Illinois Top Times meet at Illinois Wesleyan. Yorkville teammate Cassidy Madden was eighth in the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters. Yorkville’s 4x400 relay was seventh in 4:12.07.

Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.48 seconds. Oswego East’s 4x800 relay was seventh in 9:48.06, the 4x200 relay was sixth in 1:48.51 and Oswego East’s Jasha James was eighth in the 60-meter dash in 7.98 seconds.

Boys Track and Field

Illinois Top Times meet

Oswego’s Bo Breed was third in the Class 3A 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.67. Oswego was fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:30.31.

Baseball

Rock Falls 12, Sandwich 1

Jeffrey Ashley singled and scored the lone run for Sandwich (1-5).