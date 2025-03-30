Little White School Museum to present program on anti-pollution activist Jim ‘The Fox’ Phillips

(File photo) The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Jim Phillips was a mild-mannered junior high science teacher back in 1969 when a large Kendall County manufacturing plant began continually polluting a small creek near his farm despite frequent complaints by neighbors and local governments.

At the time, there were no specific environmental laws on the books and law enforcement said there wasn’t much they could do. But Phillips figured there was plenty he could do and so he began plugging the offending outflow pipe the plant used to pollute the creek.

It was the first, but far from the last, anti-pollution exploit Phillips would conduct using “The Fox” as his alter ego. Phillips’ activities were eventually credited by some for raising ecological awareness that helped pass state and national environmental legislation and create environmental protection agencies at county, state, and national levels.

At noon April 12, the Little White School Museum in Oswego will recognize Phillips’ efforts and kick off this year’s observance of Earth Day with a showing of “The Legend of The Fox,” a 48-minute video presentation that tells the story of how “The Fox” came to be the nationally-known crusader he was.

Admission is $5, with proceeds earmarked for maintaining the museum's collection of priceless local artifacts, photos and documents.

The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk Street, Oswego, and is a joint project of the nonprofit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit the museum’s website, littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.