Montgomery Police investigating possible shooting near Route 30 bridge

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the area of the Route 30 bridge on Friday.

The Route 30 bridge between Briarcliff Road and Route 31/Lake Street reopened at 6:10 p.m. Friday after being closed while police conducted an investigation. The department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation.

Anyone who has additional information is urged to reach out to the department’s investigations division at investigations@ci.montgomery.il.us or by calling 331-212-9050.