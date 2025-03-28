Sandwich softball, on strength of 8-run seventh, earns first win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Sandwich 10, Somonauk 3

Sandwich scored eight runs in the seventh inning to erase a 3-2 Somonauk lead and went on to its first win.

Jillian Freemon slugged a two-run home run and Paige Danner struck out seven in a complete-game effort.

Kendal Petre went 4 for 4, Kayden Corneils went 4 for 5, and Aubrey Cyr and Kyra Johnson both went 2 for 4.

Baseball

Oswego 11, Naperville North 1

The Panthers (6-0) scored seven runs in the first inning Andrew Ronek struck out five in a five-inning no-hitter.

Donovan Williams was 4 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs, Bryson Norwood was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Easton Ruby was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Oswego.

Somonauk 7, Sandwich 4

Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for Sandwich (1-4).

Barrington 9, Yorkville 8

Yorkville scored seven runs in the top of the fifth, but Barrington went ahead with two in the bottom half and held on for the nonconference win.

Frankie Pavlik was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI, Kal Artnzen was 2 for 3 with a double and Colin Griffin homered for the Foxes (0-3-1).

Hixson 8, Yorkville Christian 7

Reese Seng was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Benny Raddatz had a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Stillman Valley 7, Newark 6

The Norsemen lost on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning despite out-hitting the Cardinals 8-7.

Kaleb Carlson had two hits and two RBIs, Toby Steffen had two hits and Eastin McBroom struck out nine over five innings for Newark.