Oswego Police issue 48 seat belt citations during St. Patrick’s Day traffic safety campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 48 seat belt citations during its St. Patrick’s Day traffic safety campaign.

In addition, the department issued one distracted driving citation, two insurance related citations and two traffic related arrests were made, according to a news release.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Oswego Police spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in the release release.

The Oswego Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign. The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.