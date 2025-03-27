Kendall County announces Election Day procedures

(File photo) Kendall County has announced its procedures for the April 1 election. (Mark Foster)

The Kendall County Clerk & Recorder Debbie Gillette, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matthew Prochaska have announced procedures for the April 1 consolidated election.

Voters with election questions, such as voting times, voter registration issues, or polling place locations should consult the Kendall County Clerk & Recorder’s website at or call the main office number at 630-553-4105.

Complaints about potential violation of Illinois Election laws, including denial of voting rights, should be made to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office at 630- 553-4157 or to the Illinois Attorney General at 312- 814-3000.

The State’s Attorney’s Office’s number will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 1. In addition, the Kendall County Courthouse will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day for election issues.

Both the Courthouse and the State’s Attorney’s Office will be open for all other court business during its normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Questions about the election process may also be directed to the Illinois State Board of Elections at 217- 782-4141.