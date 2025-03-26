FedEx driver robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in Oswego

The Oswego Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a FedEx driver Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Oswego Police were dispatched to 400 block of Waubonsee Circle for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

A driver for Fed Ex reported he was approached by two men on the street as he was attempting to deliver a package to a residence, the release stated. One of the men falsely presented themselves as the intended recipient of the package, according to the release.

The owner of the house then came out and stated he was expecting the delivery. At that point, one of the men allegedly shoved the delivery driver, implied he had a weapon and threatened the driver, according to the release.

No weapon was observed, police said in the release. The two men took the package, entered a black BMW, and were last seen heading west on Waubonsee Circle.

One of the men was described as being tall and heavy set and wearing a black sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle is described as a black BMW, possibly a 4-door sedan.

Oswego Police conducted an area search, including using the department’s FLOCK license plate reader system to search for a vehicle matching the make and model of the suspect vehicle. Police have not been able to locate the suspects.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to call Oswego Police at 630-551-7300. In addition, anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where tips leading to arrests can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.