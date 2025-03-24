Yorkville Police investigating death of juvenile found in pool Saturday

The Yorkville Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile found in a pool Saturday.

At 5:50 p.m., Yorkville Police responded to the 2500 block of South Cannonball Trail, where a juvenile was found unresponsive in a pool, according to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers immediately began life-saving measures until Bristol Kendall E.M.S. arrived and took over, the release said. The juvenile was pronounced dead after being transported to Rush Copley Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

“The Yorkville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragic loss,” the release said.