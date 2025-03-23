Oswego East girls track third at SPC indoor meet: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Southwest Prairie Conference indoor meet.

Oswego East (88 points) finished third behind Plainfield North (104) and Minooka (91) at the Southwest Prairie Conference indoor meet at Lewis University. Yorkville (56) tied for fourth and Oswego (19) was eighth.

Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.60 seconds and teammate Delia Akyea won the triple jump (10.79 meters). Yorkville’s Courtney Clabough won the shot put (11.94 meters) and Yorkville’s Cassidy Madden won the high jump (1.57 meters).

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 2, Yorkville 1 (11 innings)

The Foxes (0-2) dropped a nonconference pitchers' duel. Frankie Pavlik struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings of relief, and had a double snd scored his team’s lone run. Four Yorkville pitchers totaled 13 strikeouts and just five hits allowed. Jailen Veliz went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI in the bottom of the eighth for Yorkville’s only run.

Reed-Custer 4, Newark 3

A passed ball in the sixth scored the go-ahead run for Reed-Custer in the sixth, as Newark lost despite out-hitting its opponent 7-6. Payton Wills led the Newark offense with two hits, while Jimmy Kath’s clutch double helped tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth.

Aurora Christian 12, Plano 0 (5 innings)

Aurora Christian’s Zach Zappia tossed a no-hitter with three strikeouts over five innings. Brandon Ramos pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout ball for Plano (1-2).