Oswego makes it illegal to park in front of mailbox

Those caught parking in front of a mailbox in Oswego now may face a fine. At the March 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved amending the village’s municipal code that makes it unlawful to park within 10 feet of any mailbox between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, except on postal holidays.

The rules do not apply to residents parked in front of their own mailbox. Nearby Aurora passed such an ordinance in 2018.

In a memo to the Village Board, Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said the police department received a complaint about a vehicle regularly parking in front of a homeowner’s mailbox and blocking a mail carrier from delivering mail.

“The homeowner would not receive mail on those days,” Bastin said.

Ordinance violations can range from $25 to $750, depending on the nature of the violation.

The village’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance also prohibits parking in places such as within 20 feet of any intersection, at any curb within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, at any place where the vehicle would block the use of a driveway and at any place where official signs prohibit parking.