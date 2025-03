Baseball

Chicago Christian 3, Yorkville Christian 2

Nolan Hooper struck out six, becoming the all-time strikeout leader in Yorkville Christian program history in the season-opening loss.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Newark 5

The visiting Chargers scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to break up what was a one-run game. Toby Steffen scored two runs for Newark.

Lockport 7, Yorkville 0

The Foxes were limited to two hits, one a Frankie Pavlik double, in the season-opening loss.