Record Newspapers softball preview: 5 to Watch in 2025

Oswego's Kiyah Chavez reacts after hiting an inside the park home run against Mundelein during the Class 4A third place game in June 2024 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

The high school softball season starts this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) goes through her wind up during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game between Wheaton North and Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, junior, pitcher/shortstop

Purdue recruit brings the power both in the batter’s box and in the cirlce.

Anthony slugged a single-season Oswego program record 13 homers last year, and she could be eyeing teammate Aubriella Garza’s career home run record before it’s all said and done. Anthony also went 14-6 with a 1.90 ERA and 148 strikeouts in the circle. And she was clutch, with an extra-inning shutout and game-winning hit in the sectional final win over Wheaton North.

Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game Oswego's Kiyah Chavez (10) looks for the sign from the dugout during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Kiyah Chavez, Oswego, senior, catcher

Gregarious senior catcher is the ringleader of a power-packed Oswego offense, and brings a presence behind the plate in the field.

Chavez, an Iowa recruit and the 2024 Record Newspapers Player of the Year, hit 496 with 12 homers, 27 runs scored, 46 RBIs and did not strikeout in 141 at-bats in a breakout junior season.

Chavez is already off to quite a start, athletically, in 2025, taking second at the state wrestling tournament last month.

What will she do for an encore on the diamond?

Plano senior Lindsey Cocks

Lindsey Cocks, Plano, senior, shortstop

Plano has had some struggles as a team on the softball diamond, but its senior shortstop has had a monster career.

Two-time All-State, Cocks is coming off a season in which she hit a gaudy .519 with an .848 slugging percentage and 41 hits. She’ll be looking for another huge season in hopes of leading the Reapers up the conference standings in the Kishwaukee River.

Yorkville at Oswego East softball Oswego East's Lundin Cornelius (2) knocks in he winning run during softball game between Yorkville at Oswego East. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Lundin Cornelius, Oswego East, senior, outfielder

Oswego East graduated some significant talent and experience on the softball diamond, but the Wolves are in good hands with Cornelius leading the way.

She batted .442 with 26 RBIs and seven stolen bases as a junior, and will look to lead a young, but talented Oswego East team.

Yorkville at Oswego East softball Yorkville's Kayla Kersting (10) swings at a pitch during softball game between Yorkville at Oswego East. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, junior, catcher

Powerful bat at the top of the Foxes' lineup is back for her third varsity season.

Kersting, an Iowa recruit and second team All-Stater last season, batted .442 with nine homers, 34 runs scored and 30 RBIs last year. She’ll lead a Yorkville team looking for a resurgence as a .500 record in 2024 followed the 2023 team that was the Class 4A state runner-up.