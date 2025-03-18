Record Newspapers girls soccer previews for the 2025 season

Oswego’s Jordyn Washington (18) shoots the ball against Oswego East during a soccer match at Oswego East High School in April 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The 2025 girls soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Gaspar Arias

Last year’s record: 11-9-5 overall, 8-1-2 Southwest Prairie Conference (third place).

Returning starters: Peyton Johnson, jr., D; Grace Braun, sr., M; Aubrey Eirich, sr., M; Natasha Lopez, sr., M; Daliah Fuentes, sr., M; Jordyn Washington, jr., F; Gianna Rizzo, jr., M; Kayla Baier, so., GK.

Other returning players: Peyton Brolley, jr., M; Destany Luna, jr., D; Jazmin Fuentes, sr., F; Valeria Galvez, sr., M; Nathalia Wheeler, jr., M; Olivia Giles, jr., D.

Top new players: Kailey Smith, jr., D; Mane Brolley, fr., F/M; Analia Ortiz, so., F/M; Alexa Ibarra, fr., D; Sophia Augustine, fr., M; Natalie Gubricky, jr., GK.

Worth noting: Division I commits Johnson and Washington lead eight returning starters for a team that Arias expects will be one of the best in the conference. Lindenwood University recruit Johnson was Oswego’s defensive MVP last season, an all-conference and all-sectional pick who had nine goals and two assists. Washington, committed to Alabama A&M, was Oswego’s offensive MVP with 23 goals and three assists in her first high school season, also all-conference and all-sectional. Braun was the midfielder MVP and all-conference. Added to that group is talented transfer Ortiz, who broke Plano’s single-season scoring record as a freshman last year with 25 goals.

“We are very excited with this group of players,” Arias said. “With the combination of upperclassmen and younger talent, I believe we are going to be a very competitive team.”

Coach: Juan Leal

Last year’s record: 14-7-2 overall, 9-2 Southwest Prairie Conference, lost to Lockport in regional championship game.

Top returning players: Gabby McPhee, jr., F; Kenzie Coleman, jr., F; Catie Sloan, jr., M; Natalie Hamilton, sr., M; Jocy Cruz, sr., D; Ryley Mennella, sr., D; Kiara Taghap, so., M;

Top new players: Rachel Kangas, so., M; Emma Petrak, jr., M; Olivia Hamilton, so., M.

Worth noting: The Wolves will look a lot different this season without Anya Gulbrandsen’s presence on the pitch. The three-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year now is at Wisconsin. Leal said the Wolves find themselves in a rebuilding phase, but with enough remaining talent to be competitive. Cruz was All-Area, all-conference and honorable mention all-sectional last year, and Taghap was honorable mention All-Area. McPhee could be the Wolves' next talented goal scorer. Leal identified young talent with upside, athleticism and skill and a strong work ethic as strengths. But the Wolves need to fill the leadership void, define roles and build team chemistry while navigating a tough early-season schedule.

“While there may be some early growing pains, the foundation is in place for a strong season once everything starts clicking,” Leal said.

Coach: Justine Houchins

Last year’s record: 2-19 overall, 0-6 Kishwaukee River Conference.

Returning starters: Jacqueline Diaz, sr., M; Isabella Prchal, sr., F; Abbey Polomchak, jr., GK; Abigail Aca, sr., M; Taylor Riederer, jr., M/D; Natalia Constantino, jr., M; Sarah Makasiar, sr., D; Hailey Shatters, sr., D; Arely Diaz, sr., D; Alizee Alamo, jr., F; Layla Miller, jr., GK; Britany Vazquez, jr., D; Chelsee Nevarez, so., D.

Worth noting: The Reapers this season have 39 players total in their program, the most since before 2020. Diaz and Aca are fourth-year varsity starters returning in the midfield and strong competitors. Riederer and Constantino are third-year varsity starters and some of the most versatile players on Plano’s team. The Reapers did lose Analia Ortiz, who last year scored a single-season program-record 25 goals but has since transferred to Oswego. Diaz and Riederer were all-area honorable mention last year.

“This season, our goals include strengthening our technical abilities, enhancing our tactical awareness, and fostering a competitive mindset that will drive us to achieve our best results,” second-year coach Houchins said. “Last season brought significant challenges as we competed in the highly competitive Kishwaukee River Conference. Facing strong programs, we gained valuable experience and made important strides as a team.

“Despite the challenges, several players achieved remarkable milestones, breaking personal and season records – an accomplishment we are incredibly proud of. With a strong group of returning and new athletes, we are ready to build on last season’s lessons and continue developing our skills.”

Coach: Lauren Hoppensteadt

Last year’s record: 2-5-1 Southwest Prairie Conference.

Top returning players: Claire Cook, jr., D; Amy Guzman, jr., D; Ashley McCallough, jr., M/F; Emma Binge, jr., GK.

Top new players: Lindsay Ingemunson, so; Jaslyene Ortega, fr.

Worth noting: Hoppensteadt said the focus for this season is on unity and resilience. With a blend of seasoned players and fresh talent, she believes the combination will create a well-balanced team that can compete at a high level. Cook had one goal and one assist last season and fellow defender Guzman had four assists. “Our defense is built on strong leadership, physicality, and smart positioning,” Hoppensteadt said. “Our two key returning backline players are quick and aggressive in 1v1 situations and excel at cutting off passing lanes and recovering to stop breakaways.”

Also back is dynamic midfielder McCallough, who had a goal and assist last season, and Binge, who had three shutouts in goal and brings strong communication skills and stability to the defense. Hoppensteadt said among the newcomers to the team Ingemunson is a natural goal scorer with a powerful shot and finishing ability who will be a key offensive threat and Ortega has exceptional foot skills, creating passing and a dynamic playmaking element.

“With strong leadership, skillful newcomers, and a determined mindset, we are ready to take on the challenges ahead and make an impact this season,” Hoppensteadt said.