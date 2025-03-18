Plano baseball wins season opener on walk-off wild pitch: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 10, Aurora Central Catholic 9

Jake Dixon scored on a walk-off wild pitch as the Reapers won their season opener.

Jason Phillips went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, Amari Bryant also homered and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Josh Stellwagen went 2 for 4 for Plano. Phillips struck out seven over four shutout innings.

Plano had led 9-1 before ACC rallied with five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Softball

Oswego 18, Batavia 6

Natalie Muellner and Jaelynn Anthony both homered as the Panthers pounded out 16 hits in their season opener. Anthony also struck out three in two shutout innings.

Muellner also doubled and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Aubriella Garza was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and an RBI.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Plano 0

Belle Solis was 2 for 3 for the Reapers.