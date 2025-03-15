Shredding event to take place at Oswego public works facility next month

The shred event will take place starting at 9 a.m. April 5 at the Oswego public works facility, 100 Theodore Drive. Boxes of paper will be accepted until the shred trucks are full or noon, whichever comes first. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

To assist in the prevention of identity theft, the Oswego Police Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (OCPAAA) is partnering up with the Rotary Club of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community.

The shred event will take place starting at 9 a.m. April 5 at the Oswego public works facility, 100 Theodore Drive. Boxes of paper will be accepted until the shred trucks are full or noon, whichever comes first.

The public is encouraged to come early if they do not want to miss the opportunity to clear out unwanted or personal documents. This is a drive up only event.

Three large file boxes full of papers to be shredded are allowed per vehicle. Those who participate are asked to keep the boxes in the trunk of the vehicle.

Drivers should enter the west side driveway and remain in their car. They will be directed out of the area once their boxes are emptied and returned to them.

Important personal documents no longer needed that should be shredded may include charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, or expired charge cards and credit offers you get in the mail.

For questions about the event, call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.