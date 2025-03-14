Yorkville’s first-ever QuickTrip hopes for XL signs along Route 47

Yorkville's first-ever QuickTrip will be located at the northeast corner of Route 47 and Route 71 in Yorkville. Its grand opening is slated for late 2025. (Maribeth Wilson)

When its grand opening arrives, Yorkville’s first-ever QuickTrip gas station convenience store really wants to announce its presence along Route 47.

Ali Bukhres, Yorkville-resident and the project manager, has filed an application with the city requesting variance approval for two monument signs that exceed the maximum sign height and number of signs allowed in the area.

A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 at City Hall. The convenience store site is located at the northeast corner of Route 47 and Route 71 in Yorkville.

Work is taking place at the site with the grand opening scheduled for later this year.

Bukhres previously said that the property will feature 16 gasoline fueling stations and a 5,312-square foot convenience store.

City Council previously approved the site plan and a special use ordinance for the project. They also rezoned the property to allow the development.

City officials previously indicated that a smaller property parcel may be developed in the future as a car washing station.

Before construction can begin a gas line, currently located in an Illinois Department of Transportation right-of-way, must be relocated.

The site will feature a turn-in access lane from Route 47 and another on Route 71.

QuickTrips are currently found in 14 states around the country.