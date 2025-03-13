Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Beth Lynch (Photo provided by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce)

Beth Lynch has been named as the new executive director of the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Beth comes to us with a strong background in marketing, customer service and small business development,” according to a news release from the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce. “Beth brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to the role.”

Prior to joining the Chamber, Lynch served as marketing lead at RemoteLink, where she played a key role in creating engaging content and new business initiatives, according to the release. She also owns Center-Fit Kettlebell Club in Sandwich.

“With a passion for supporting local businesses and fostering economic vitality, Beth is committed to advancing the Chamber’s mission and serving as a resource for the community,” according to the release.

Lynch’s hobbies include hiking and painting, which are representative of her creative spark and high energy, according to the release.

“New to Sandwich, she looks forward to further deepening her connection to Sandwich and the surrounding communities,” according to the release. “Beth looks forward to working alongside local business owners, community leaders, and residents to continue making Sandwich a vibrant and thriving place to live and work.”