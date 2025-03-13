Oswego East junior Aubrey Lamberti is the Record Newspapers girls basketball Player of the Year

Oswego East's Aubrey Lamberti (1) passes the ball against Oswego’s Ahlivia East (32) during a basketball game at Oswego High School in January 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Oswego East coach Abe Carretto said he challenged Aubrey Lamberti to score more prior to her sophomore season.

She recalled being asked, as a team captain, to be a good leader for the team. So, too, he asked of teammates Maggie Lewandowski and Desiree Merritt.

“He wanted us to be aggressive with everything we do,” Lamberti said. “Be more aggressive with the ball and be more aggressive on defense.”

Lamberti clearly took those words to heart.

The 5-foot-9 guard/forward averaged nearly a double-double as a sophomore, and shared Southwest Prairie Conference Player of the Year honors with Lewandowski.

Lamberti took it to another level this season.

She increased her scoring and rebounding numbers, and scored in double figures in all but three of Oswego East’s games. Lamberti was the picture of consistency and efficiency, and was once again named co-MVP of the conference along with special mention IBCA All-State.

And Lamberti did it all with a cool, even-keeled demeanor.

“Her demeanor is great – same way all the time," Carretto said. “The flow of the game comes to her. She doesn’t say a lot, but she doesn’t get rattled often. That is the other thing that is impressive about Aubrey. She doesn’t get rattled.”

Lamberti on the season averaged 15.8 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. She was even better in conference play, averaging 17 points, 8.2 rebounds, three steals and two assists. She scored her 1,000th career point for the 17-11 Wolves.

She is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year.

Lamberti is an analytic’s dream with her ability to score in an efficient manner. She shot 2-point field goals at a 66% percentage, 3-pointers at 40%, total field goals at 54% and was 85% (69 for 81) on free throws.

Lamberti is the unique player that runs the floor well and can score in transition, and near the basket on drives and rebounds. But she is also an exceptional shooter for her height.

“I think she is just kind of crafty,” Carretto said. “She doesn’t force too many bad shots, but then she gets a lot of rebounds offensively and putbacks. She is really consistent on putting the ball in the hoop and getting good looks. If she gets going with her shot she is pretty consistent.”

Consistent yes, but Lamberti also has the moments of spectacular.

She had one of her best games of the season against SPC champ Bolingbrook. Lamberti scored 29 points in a 58-49 win Feb. 6. She also had 33 points against Plainfield East, but the Bolingbrook win certainly stands out.

“It was such a huge accomplishment and we were so excited beating a team that was undefeated in conference at the time,” Lamberti said. “In the team huddle we said this is a team that we know we can beat. As a team we played great, our defense was great and the shots fell.”

Oswego East's Aubrey Lamberti (1) spots up for a three pointer during a basketball game against Oswego at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Lamberti plays like a girl who knows the game well, which shouldn’t surprise.

Her grandfather, Tom, played collegiately at Beloit and coached at Bartlett. Lamberti’s dad, Steve, played at Augustana and has coached at Plainfield Central.

Lamberti has put in a a great deal of extra time training and shooting with her dad. During the offseason they do drills from stationary shooting to shooting in transition to moving around the court.

But one of the main things her dad has promoted since Lamberti was in elementary school is to play the game the right way.

“Definitely he always encourages me, but one of the main things he passes on is basketball smarts,” Lamberti said, “to do the right thing in end of game scenarios – what is the smart shot and what is the smart thing to do."

Carretto noted that Lamberti is close to 600 career rebounds, and could close in on Sydney Schultz’s Oswego East career record. Her defense is key to the Wolves' success, and her work ethic is off the charts.

“She gets along with teammates, she’s great in that regard, and academically she is fantastic,” he said. “She is a kid that comes out and works hard, runs the floor at the point of our press. The amount of miles she has put in being the point of our press and running in transition has to be pretty astronomical the amount of running she has done the last three years.”