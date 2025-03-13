Oswego Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association honors legacy of former member

On March 10, the Oswego Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association had the honor of recognizing the legacy of former member Ed Maher.

Maher, who died Oct. 23, 2024, made a lasting impact on the Oswego CPAAA through his years of dedicated service, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. A graduate of the 2016 Citizen’s Police Academy class, Maher was a valued member of the organization, earning several “Volunteer of the Month” awards throughout his time with the CPAAA, according to the release.

He held various leadership roles, including vice president, and was an active participant in Squad 101, frequently volunteering for patrol duties. His dedication extended to supporting traffic control, RADAR/LIDAR operations and assisting with practical demonstrations for new CPA classes, according to the release.

In honor of Maher’s commitment to the community, his children – Meghan, Patrick and Edward – chose to donate all funds received from his funeral services to the Oswego CPAAA, a group that meant so much to him. As a tribute to his legacy, the CPAAA purchased a flagpole and plaque to memorialize Ed’s contributions.

The flagpole is adorned with a special flag that was flown over the state capitol building, symbolizing Maher’s dedication and service. At the March 10 meeting, the CPAAA had the privilege of presenting the flag and accompanying certificate to Ed’s family and friends.

“The Oswego CPAAA is deeply grateful for Ed’s service and dedication to his community,” according to the release. “His contributions will forever be honored, and the memorial stands as a lasting salute to his memory.”