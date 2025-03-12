Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area wrestling team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area boys wrestling team.
Jackson Allen, Yorkville Christian, junior, 190: Class 2A state qualifier finished season with 31-6 record.
Richie Amakiri, Plano, senior 190: State qualifier took fourth place in Class 2A and finished season with 44-3 record.
Luis Ballesteros, Plano, senior 175: State qualifier finished season with 38-6 record.
Devon Blanchard, Sandwich, senior, 215: State qualifier finished season with 44-12 record.
Luke Chrisse, Yorkville, senior, 215: State qualifier finished season with 41-12 record.
Cooper Corder, Sandwich, sophomore, 144: State qualifier took fifth in Class 1A 144-pound bracket and finished season with 37-7 record.
Jack Ferguson, Yorkville, senior, 157: Ferguson, a state qualifier, took third in the Class 3A 157-pound bracket and finished season with 51-3 record.
Ryan Festerling, Yorkville Christian, freshman, 106: State qualifier finished season with 29-8 record.
John Gray, Yorkville Christian, senior, 165: State qualifier finished season with 38-12 record.
Ryder Janeczko, Yorkville, senior 190: Third-place finisher in Class 3A 190-pound bracket finished season with 38-7 record.
Aiden Larsen, Yorkville Christian, senior, 120: Fifth-place finisher in Class 2A 120-pound bracket finished season with 43-6 record.
Van Rosauer, Yorkville, sophomore, 150: Fourth-place finisher in Class 3A 150-pound bracket finished season with 45-10 record.
Caidan Ronning, Plano, senior, 157: State qualifier finished season with 40-3 record.
Brayden Swanson, Oswego, senior, 144 pounds: Sixth-place finisher in Class 3A 144-pound bracket finished season with 42-11 record.
Luke Zook, Yorkville, senior, 175: Zook, a state qualifier, finished fourth in Class 3A 175-pound bracket and finished season with 48-5 record. Broke Nick Stemmet’s career win record.