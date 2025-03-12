Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area wrestling team

Plano’s Caidan Ronning (left) fights for position against Yorkville Christian’s Robby Nelson during their 157 pound championship bout in the Plano Reaper Classic Wrestling meet at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area boys wrestling team.

Yorkville Christian junior Jackson Allen

Jackson Allen, Yorkville Christian, junior, 190: Class 2A state qualifier finished season with 31-6 record.

Plano's Prince Amakiri reacts after defeating Yorkvile Christian's Jackson Allen in the 190 weight class during the Class 2A Sectional championship on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Washington High School. (Scott Anderson)

Richie Amakiri, Plano, senior 190: State qualifier took fourth place in Class 2A and finished season with 44-3 record.

Apollo Gochis, left of Kaneland goes head-to-head with Luis Ballesteros of Plano during the regional championship match in the 175-weight class where Luis took the win on Saturday Feb. 8, 2025, held at Kaneland High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Luis Ballesteros, Plano, senior 175: State qualifier finished season with 38-6 record.

Sandwich's Devon Blanchard

Devon Blanchard, Sandwich, senior, 215: State qualifier finished season with 44-12 record.

Yorkville's Luke Chrisse

Luke Chrisse, Yorkville, senior, 215: State qualifier finished season with 41-12 record.

Cooper Corder (Photo provided by )

Cooper Corder, Sandwich, sophomore, 144: State qualifier took fifth in Class 1A 144-pound bracket and finished season with 37-7 record.

Yorkville senior Jack Ferguson

Jack Ferguson, Yorkville, senior, 157: Ferguson, a state qualifier, took third in the Class 3A 157-pound bracket and finished season with 51-3 record.

Yorkville Christian's Ryan Festerling

Ryan Festerling, Yorkville Christian, freshman, 106: State qualifier finished season with 29-8 record.

Yorkville Christian's John Gray

John Gray, Yorkville Christian, senior, 165: State qualifier finished season with 38-12 record.

Yorkville senior Ryder Janeczko

Ryder Janeczko, Yorkville, senior 190: Third-place finisher in Class 3A 190-pound bracket finished season with 38-7 record.

Yorkville Christian's Aiden Larsen

Aiden Larsen, Yorkville Christian, senior, 120: Fifth-place finisher in Class 2A 120-pound bracket finished season with 43-6 record.

Yorkville's Van Rosauer

Van Rosauer, Yorkville, sophomore, 150: Fourth-place finisher in Class 3A 150-pound bracket finished season with 45-10 record.

Caidan Ronning, right, of Plano and Robby Nelson of Yorkville Christian go head-to-head during the 157 regional championship weight class on Saturday Feb. 8, 2025, where Caidan took the win held at Kaneland High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Caidan Ronning, Plano, senior, 157: State qualifier finished season with 40-3 record.

Oswego's Brayden Swanson

Brayden Swanson, Oswego, senior, 144 pounds: Sixth-place finisher in Class 3A 144-pound bracket finished season with 42-11 record.

Yorkville senior Luke Zook

Luke Zook, Yorkville, senior, 175: Zook, a state qualifier, finished fourth in Class 3A 175-pound bracket and finished season with 48-5 record. Broke Nick Stemmet’s career win record.